Centiva Capital LP Invests $4.14 Million in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 1.53% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHQA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $16,038,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHQA stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

