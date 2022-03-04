Centiva Capital LP Invests $5.97 Million in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 602,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRU opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. SilverSPAC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

