Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

