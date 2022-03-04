Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 94

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

Shares of CNA stock traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.50 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 19,827,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,648,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.07).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

