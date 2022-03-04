Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $97.05 million and $1.20 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.21 or 0.06543779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,632.28 or 1.00176146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,052,700 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

