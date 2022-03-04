Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CENX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

