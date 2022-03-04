Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,179 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

