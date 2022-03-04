Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 8,677 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $80.66 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,610. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

