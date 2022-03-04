Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

NYSE DECK opened at $268.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.