Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $724,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 169.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in National Retail Properties by 93.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 101,559 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 159,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $43.44 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

