Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,352,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,463,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $2.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.