Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $85.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.