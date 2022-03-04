Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 901,421 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

TEVA stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

