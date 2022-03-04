Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

