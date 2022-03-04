Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.