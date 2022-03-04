Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $173.88 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

