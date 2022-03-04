Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.