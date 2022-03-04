Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

