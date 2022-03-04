Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 50.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

