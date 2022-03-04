Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $561.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.69. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.