Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $73.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

