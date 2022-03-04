Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 5.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 59.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.38. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.91.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

