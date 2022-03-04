Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $280.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

