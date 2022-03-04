Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,928,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,610,000 after acquiring an additional 110,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 252,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

