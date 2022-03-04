Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 812 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in LKQ were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

