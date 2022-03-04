C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $1,887,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
