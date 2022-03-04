CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $87.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,493 shares of company stock valued at $106,749,756 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,096,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.