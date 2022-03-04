ChainX Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $18.58 million and $1.00 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.96 or 0.06563870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,885.03 or 1.00099803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002824 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,443,075 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

