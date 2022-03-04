Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period.
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
