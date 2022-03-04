Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will announce $6.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $30.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $33.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $37.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.35 to $49.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.13 on Friday, reaching $555.69. 45,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

