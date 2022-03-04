Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $600.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $830.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.82 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.