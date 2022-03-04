Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.23

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 2962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.