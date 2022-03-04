Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CPK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.83. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

