Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $304.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

