Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.78. 382,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $157.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

