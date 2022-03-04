Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $4,340,000.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chevron stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

