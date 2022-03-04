Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

CVX stock opened at $156.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $304.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

