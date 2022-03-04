Christian Magloth Sells 1,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,404.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,502.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,509.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

