Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Chubb by 336.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Chubb by 10.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 55,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Chubb by 371.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

