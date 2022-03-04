Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 809,701 shares of company stock worth $76,665,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

