CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $836.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $957.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

