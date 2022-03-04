CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $343.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

