CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

