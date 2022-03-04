CIBC Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

MRE stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,638. The stock has a market cap of C$675.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.15. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.38 and a 1 year high of C$14.96.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

