CIBC Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,749. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$43.75 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.