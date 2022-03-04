Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.