Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPXGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CPXGF stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

