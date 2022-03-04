Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 149,345 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

