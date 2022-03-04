Citigroup Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.29.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$50.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$50.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

