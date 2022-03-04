Citigroup Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $13.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.52.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $8.10 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $391.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

